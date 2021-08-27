India hands over flood relief material to Nepal India on Friday handed over consignments of flood and landslide relief material worth NPR (Nepali rupees) 8 crore to Nepal.

On behalf of the Government of India, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India, Namgya C. Khampa, handed over consignments to Chanda Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS), and Narayan Dhakal, National Organizing Secretary, Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad (PVP)," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement. The relief material includes tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats and medicines for distribution among flood and landslide affected families in 15 districts of Nepal.

"The materials include, tents, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping mats, medicines and others, it will be distributed to 9 districts. The flood relief material will be distributed among the affected families in Province 2 districts Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha, Saptari and Rupandehi of Province 5," said President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society. The Indian Government has provided relief materials worth 4 crores 73 lakhs to Nepal-India Women Friendship Society and 2 crores 50 lakhs to Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad.

"Some flood-ravaged districts of Nepal will get big sized tents, tarpaulins, small family-sized tents, sleeping mats and medicine. Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad will carry relief distribution works in mountainous districts of Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Manang, Dhading, Dolakha and Gorkha, a total of 6 districts and we are working on it," said National Organising Secretary of PVP. "All the measures and attempts are being carried out weighing hardships and situational difficulties experienced by people on the ground and aims to improve the situation which always has been our aim and concerns. We hope that these relief materials would play a major role in providing relief to people," Khampa said.

This gift is a part of the Government of India's periodic humanitarian assistance and flood and landslide relief material support to Nepal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)