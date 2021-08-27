Left Menu

Death toll in Kazakhstan ammunition depot blast rises to 9

The death toll from explosions at a military warehouse in southern Kazakhstan has increased to nine, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Friday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:22 IST
Death toll in Kazakhstan ammunition depot blast rises to 9
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], August 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from explosions at a military warehouse in southern Kazakhstan has increased to nine, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Friday. The blast in the Kazakh city of Taraz has killed several employees of the ministry and servicemen and left 28 others hospitalized, with the search for those missing continuing.

Local authorities said a fire at the warehouse broke out on Thursday evening, followed by 10 explosions. Around 1,000 people and 24 fire trucks were involved in the operation to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary information, more than 500 tons of TNT were stored in the warehouse.

The depot of the engineering and sapper brigade of the defense is located in Kainar village of the Zhambyl Region, where 1,200 residents in four nearby villages have been evacuated. Patrols are being conducted in evacuated settlements to prevent looting; railways and highways around the area are blocked, the ministry said.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, but the ministry said it could have been caused by the burning of stored TNT. A commission has been set up to determine the cause, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021