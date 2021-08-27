China happily chimes in without high moral ground over US' Afghanistan exit: Report

The withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan is questionable but China doesn't have that moral ground to target the US as Beijing's repressive policies internally and hostage diplomacy for rival nations are visible worldwide, a media report said. There's no doubt that the US pumped immense money and conducted serious efforts in Afghanistan to establish democracy and maintain peace but it was the corrupt regime of the Asian nation that didn't uplift the country's status and resulted in the collapse of the government, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said.

China -- which was benefited from the peace and stability in Afghanistan that Washington started maintaining -- is now questioning the reliability of the US as a partner and protector of the ally especially those in South Asia over Afghanistan withdrawal. The allegations of Beijing are more problematic as its track record has been of the gross suppressor, exploiter of its citizens and of those countries that are trapped in its debt.

Recently, US vice president Kamala Harris called upon the international community to challenge Beijing's "bullying" and excessive maritime claims in Indo-Pacific. "We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea" -- a reference to the UN treaty that establishes all maritime activities around the world -- "and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims," Voice of America quoted Harris as saying on Wednesday.

It came amid growing tensions in Indo-Pacific with China's increasing military activities in the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Harris ripped into China, saying Beijing continues to "coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea"."These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision. And Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she added.

Reacting to the Harris, China on Wednesday said that no country would trust the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan as part of its "selfish" foreign policy. Beijing has been attempting to propagate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as an indication that Washington would not stand by its partners especially in South Asia. Beijing this narrative has merely a few takers as global acceptance of rules of order and the inclusive system of governance that Washington stands for is much higher and wider than suppressive and exploitive policies Beijing is known for, reported EFSAS.

Beijing has been making efforts to claim moral ground by projecting the US as an unreliable and unethical partner. What the communist regime has done to what it claims are its own citizens, the people of Tibet, Xinjiang, and Inner Mongolia to name just a few, any such claim of being better is absurd. Beijing has been violating all principles of propriety and trampled upon the most basic human rights of the people of these regions.

According to EFSAS, If Beijing appears to plunge into Afghanistan as it's appearing to be doing now, it will unlikely to be fortunate and might end up causing severe damage to itself and being more weaker, taking its aspiration for the global leadership to tatters. (ANI)

