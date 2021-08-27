UN Security Council condemn 'abhorrent' terrorist attack at Kabul airport

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday underlined the importance of combatting terrorism in Afghanistan following the deadly attack at the Kabul airport. "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," UNSC said in a statement. "Deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation of civilians is especially abhorrent and must be condemned."

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the explosion which occurred on Thursday evening amid ongoing evacuations from the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover. According to media reports, over 100 people, including 13 United States troops, were killed in the explosion. The Representative of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan, Herve Ludovic De Lys, also condemned the attack. "We call on all parties to ensure women and children are protected, at all times," he said in a statement issued on Friday.

UNICEF is deeply concerned about children's safety, and the rise in grave violations against them in recent weeks, he added. Meanwhile, Pentagon on Friday said that approximately 5,400 individuals at the airport awaiting flights out of Afghanistan.

"There are still approx 5,400 individuals at the airport awaiting flights out of Afghanistan. We have the ability to include evacuees on the US military airlift out of Afghanistan... ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing this mission," said US Army Major General William "Hank" Taylor during a briefing. (ANI)

