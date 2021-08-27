Left Menu

Jaishankar speaks with Ethiopian counterpart, underlines strength of bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and discussed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters and underlined the strength of the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:10 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and discussed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters and underlined the strength of the bilateral relationship between both the countries. "Received a call from DPM and FM @DemekeHasen of Ethiopia. Discussions covered UNSC matters. Underlined the strength of our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

India on Thursday (local time) said that Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community amid the Tigray crisis. Speaking at UNSC on Peace and Security in Africa, India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said, "There is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community."

The conflict in Tigray is having a severe impact on the civilian population. The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa.

Underscoring the importance of mutual trust, engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation, for lasting peace and stability, Tirumurti reiterated the strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia by India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

