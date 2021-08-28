Left Menu

Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio over the Ida hurricane, media reported.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Havana [Cuba], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio over the Ida hurricane, media reported. The total number of evacuees stands at 10,471: 9,595 are sheltered in residential houses and 876 in evacuation facilities, the Juventud Rebelde news outlet reported on late Friday.

The hurricane has already hit the island of Isla de la Juventud. The scale of the sustained damage has not been calculated yet, there are no reports about any victims. The US National Hurricane Center has registered Ida's maximum sustained gusts of 75 mph on Friday afternoon. (ANI/Sputnik)

