World working towards a solution regarding Afghanistan: Australian envoy

By Joymala Bagchi Afghanistan is witnessing a humanitarian crisis, said Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, adding that the world is working towards a solution regarding the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Barry O'Farrell said India's Presidency at United Nations Security Council has given countries like Australia a "great confidence" that a solution on the matter can be found. "The world is working towards a solution regarding Afghanistan. India, happily, is chairing the United Nations Security Council, which gives countries like Australia great confidence that hopefully, a solution can be found," he said.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the civilian government to collapse. As a result, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan asylum seekers. Thousands of Afghan nationals have camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out of the country after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport. Ismalic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast. Barry O'Farrell said Australia had to suspend its evacuation two days ago because of the Kabul terror attack.

The Australian High commissioner said, "Everybody is heartbroken by what's going on in Afghanistan. Australia had to suspend its evacuation two days ago because of the explosion. We have evacuated four thousand people and clearly, there are more to go. We do have a humanitarian crisis caused by a violent struggle for a country that had too much." "Australia has closed its embassy. It has withdrawn its staff. However, it regrettably still has people in Kabul who want to come to Australia. We are trying to work out how best to effect that after the airport explosion," said Barry O'Farrell.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday confirmed the pullout. "We were able to ensure the departure of the remaining Australian personnel over the course of last night, not that long before the terrible events that unfolded last night took place," Morrison said at a news conference. (ANI)

