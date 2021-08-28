Left Menu

SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA

The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:52 IST
Washington [US], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday. "Due to weather, today's @SpaceX cargo mission is postponed," the space agency wrote on Twitter.

The next opportunity to launch the CRS-23 mission is on Sunday, at 07:14 GMT. It will deliver the necessary supplies for the research activity and a new crew to the International Space Station. The docking is expected on Monday, according to NASA. Initially, the launch was planned for 07:37 GMT on Saturday, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (ANI/Sputnik)

