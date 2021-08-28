Left Menu

Two Chinese ships enter Japan's territorial waters near disputed Senkaku Islands

In yet another case of illegal intrusion by Beijing, two Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:18 IST
Two Chinese ships enter Japan's territorial waters near disputed Senkaku Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In yet another case of illegal intrusion by Beijing, two Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday. At first, four ships in total were spotted in the area bordering Japan's territorial waters. Then, two of the ships entered the waters and attempted to approach a Japanese fishing vessel, Sputnik reported citing the Kyodo news agency.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, this is the 32nd time that Chinese vessels have entered Japan's territorial waters in 2021. Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, but China and Taiwan continue to claim them.

Tokyo maintains the islands are an inherent part of its territory as per history and international law. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021