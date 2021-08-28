Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 81 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Saturday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 28-08-2021, 17:54:02 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.14, Depth: 160 Km, Location: 81km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
