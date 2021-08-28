Left Menu

Taliban release multiple Afghan officials who disappeared after group's takeover: Report

The Taliban on Saturday released multiple government officials who were arrested after the outfit's siege of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday released multiple government officials who were arrested after the outfit's siege of Afghanistan. The Taliban have released several officials from Laghman province including the governor and chiefs of local police and national security, Sputnik reported.

The developments came after a number of former government officials have disappeared in the country including a provincial Governor and police personnel, Tolo News reported citing the families of missing officials. Former Governor and Police Chief of Laghman province were also among them while there is no information about the former Police Chief of Ghazni's PD1 who went missing after the Taliban's takeover.

Earlier in August, a Taliban spokesman had informed that the group has forgiven people who had worked in the military or civilian sector with the previous government but on August 22 a video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in Heart. Achakzai was forcefully blindfolded and kneeled before several bullets were shot into him, New York Post reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

