Left Menu

Two die in Japan after taking doses of Moderna vaccine from suspended lots

Two people in Japan reportedly died after taking doses of the Moderna vaccine from a suspended batch, media reports said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:02 IST
Two die in Japan after taking doses of Moderna vaccine from suspended lots
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Two people in Japan reportedly died after taking doses of the Moderna vaccine from a suspended batch, media reports said. The victims were men in their 30s, each of whom received their second Moderna doses from one of three manufacturing lots that were suspended on Thursday, RT quoted the country's health ministry as saying on Saturday.

Authorities had suspended a batch as a precautionary measure after some of the vials were found contaminated. Tokyo halted the country's rollout of more than 1.63 million doses as Japan's domestic distributor Takeda alerted the government about the foreign material discovered in 39 unused vials. All contaminated doses were manufactured at a Madrid factory run by a Spanish firm Rovi, which said that the vials in question belonged to a batch exclusively shipped to Japan, RT reported.

The foreign substance's composition was not immediately clear. But local media reports said that some doses were contaminated with metal particles. Japan's minister in charge of the immunization campaign Taro Kono on Friday said that over five lacs inoculations were already made using the doses from the lots in question. "It doesn't appear like there are any serious safety issues at this point," RT quoted Kono as saying.

Meanwhile, Moderna launched an inquiry into the matter and the European Union also launched its probe to find if the European supplies were impacted or not, RT said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021