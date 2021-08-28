Left Menu

Vaccine inequity causes 'dangerous divergence' in COVID survival rates: UN

The global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is progressing at "two alarmingly different speeds", UN agency leaders said.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:06 IST
Vaccine inequity causes 'dangerous divergence' in COVID survival rates: UN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is progressing at "two alarmingly different speeds", UN agency leaders said. In a statement on Friday, several UN agencies noted that less than two per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in most low-income countries compared to almost 50 per cent in high-income nations.

"The global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is progressing at two alarmingly different speeds. Less than 2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in most low-income countries compared to almost 50 per cent in high-income countries," UN agencies said in a statement. The heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, World Health Organization (WHO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) met with the leaders of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), Africa CDC, Gavi and UNICEF to rapidly scale-up vaccines in low- and lower-middle-income countries, particularly in Africa.

"These countries, the majority of which are in Africa, simply cannot access sufficient vaccine to meet even the global goals of 10 per cent coverage in all countries by September and 40 per cent by end 2021, let alone the African Union's goal of 70 per cent in 2022", the UN officials said. A crisis of vaccine inequity is driving a "dangerous divergence" in COVID-19 survival rates and in the global economy, the agency heads stated, expressing gratitude for "the important work" of AVAT and COVAX in trying to address the "unacceptable situation".

However, effectively tackling this acute vaccine supply shortage in low- and lower-middle-income countries, and fully enabling AVAT and COVAX, requires the urgent cooperation of vaccine manufacturers, vaccine-producing countries, and countries that have already achieved high vaccination rates, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021