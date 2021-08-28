Left Menu

Afghanistan: Heavy clashes reported between Taliban, Resistance forces in Kapisa province

Heavy clashes are ongoing between Taliban and Resistance forces at Kapisa province, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Heavy clashes are ongoing between Taliban and Resistance forces at Kapisa province, local media reported on Saturday. Heavy Taliban causalities have been reported in Kapisa province, the situation is still developing and unclear so far.

According to local reports, the Taliban violated the ceasefire with Resistance Front, resulting in heavy casualties for the Taliban. Reports say the attack was on the borders of Panjshir province, prompting Resistance Front to launch a counter-attack and forcing the Taliban to pull back. This development comes as Taliban Deputy Amir Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's returned from Kabul to Kandahar.

Anti-Taliban fighters from Afghanistan's Panjshir province have vowed to fight the outfit, saying "We are going to rub their faces in the ground," local media reported. "We are going to rub their faces in the ground," one fighter declared from a vantage point on the Panjshir heights, citing previous triumphs over the Taliban. To this other soldiers raised their hands and chanted, "Allah O Akbar", Afghanistan's Khaama Press said on Wednesday.

For a long time, fighters in Panjshir have prevented the capture of the region from foreign forces by firing a heavy machine gun into a deep valley from the top of the rocky mountain.These fighters are from the National Resistance Front (NRF), the remaining strongest force after the siege of Kabul by the Taliban. The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. (ANI)

