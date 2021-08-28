Iran says neighbours should act as facilitators of inclusive establishment in Afghanistan

Iran has said that Afghanistan's neighbours should act as facilitators to the establishment of an inclusive and participatory government with the presence of all internal groups in Afghanistan, a foreign ministry's statement said. During a meet with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, "The role of other countries, including neighbours, should only be a facilitator to the establishment of an inclusive and participatory government with the presence of all Afghan groups."

The statement added that Raisi also termed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan a turning point for the interaction of all Afghan groups for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and said, "Certainly, the US presence in Afghanistan and the region does not provide security, and countries should help different groups in Afghanistan to form an inclusive and participatory government."

Pointing out that the policy of Iran has been to support the people of Afghanistan for the past four decades, Raisi said, "Iran hosts about four million people of Afghanistan and has always been, and will continue to support the Afghan people." Afghanistan's situation deteriorating as the Taliban took control of the country on August 15 after the fall of the government. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region. (ANI)

