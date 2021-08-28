Left Menu

Doha peace talks marked 'beginning of the end', says Amrullah Saleh

Former Afghan government first Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban became "the beginning of the end" for the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:31 IST
Doha peace talks marked 'beginning of the end', says Amrullah Saleh
Amrullah Saleh [File Pic]. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Afghanistan

Former Afghan government first Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban became "the beginning of the end" for the country. Saleh also said that the US and NATO should have kept 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan. "But now that they did not and they are paying the price," he added, Sputnik reported citing German newspaper Der Spiegel.

"The intra-Afghan dialogue was flawed from the very beginning as the Taliban never believed in a political solution to the decades-long conflict," Saleh said. Saleh further called for the international recognition of the resistance pocket in Panjshir and for providing him with moral and political support, Sputnik reported.

For a long time, fighters in Panjshir have prevented the capture of the region from Taliban terrorists by firing a heavy machine gun into a deep valley from the top of the rocky mountain. These fighters are from the National Resistance Front (NRF), the remaining strongest force after the siege of Kabul by the Taliban.

The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

