Taliban gains control over 3 gates of Kabul Airport as US soldiers leave

The Taliban said on Saturday that they have gained control over the three gates of Kabul Airport as the US forces wound down evacuations ahead of its August 31 deadline, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban said on Saturday that they have gained control over the three gates of Kabul Airport as the US forces wound down evacuations ahead of its August 31 deadline, Tolo News reported. The developments came two days after the deadly attack outside the airport killed 13 US soldiers.

Meanwhile, a senior Pentagon official had on Friday said that there was only one suicide bomber near the Kabul airport and the reports about the second explosion have not been confirmed. The initial reports about a second suicide explosion at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport have not been confirmed, Sputnik reported.

US President Joe Biden said the United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group is behind the attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 13 US service members. Biden also said the Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (ANI)

