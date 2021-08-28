"Nearly 350 US citizens still in Afghanistan"

Left Menu

Nearly 350 US citizens are still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave the country, a media report said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:36 IST
Nearly 350 US citizens are still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave the country, a media report said. Approximately 350 US individuals are currently still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave, CNN reported sourcing a State Department official.

The US has communicated with nearly 280 additional individuals who identify themselves as Americans but they have not told the State Department of their plans to leave the country yet, reported CNN. The Biden administration has evacuated nearly 6800 people in the past 24 hours from Afghanistan bringing the total number of evacuees to 1,11,900 since August 14.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III said in a tweet, "Yesterday, August 27th, another 6,800 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport, bringing the total to 1,11,900 since the operation began and August 14th." The US had said earlier that despite the Kabul blasts, evacuation operations will continue.

Afghanistan's situation is deteriorating as people rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control over a week ago. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

