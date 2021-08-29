Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan, in United Nations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties between the United States and India.
In a telephonic conversation, the two diplomats discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
They also agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership, Ned Price said further in a statement. (ANI)
