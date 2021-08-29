Left Menu

13 police officers injured during protests against health passes in France's Marseille

Thirteen law enforcement officers received injuries during protests against the COVID-19 health passes in the French city of Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone police said on Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 03:45 IST
13 police officers injured during protests against health passes in France's Marseille
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Thirteen law enforcement officers received injuries during protests against the COVID-19 health passes in the French city of Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone police said on Saturday. "Police prefect expresses its support to the 13 injured police officers," Sputnik reported citing the police department's tweet, adding that three people had been arrested.

Almost 160,000 demonstrators took part in the nationwide rallies against the health passes on Saturday. Last weekend, nearly 215,000 opponents of the measure took part in marches across France, according to Sputnik.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
4
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021