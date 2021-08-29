Left Menu

Last plane carrying British soldiers out of Kabul Airport: UK Defence Ministry

The last aircraft carrying members of the British military has left the airport in the Afghan capital, the UK Ministry of Defence has announced.

29-08-2021
The last aircraft carrying members of the British military has left the airport in the Afghan capital, the UK Ministry of Defence has announced. "The final flight carrying UK Armed Forces personnel has left Kabul. To all those who served so bravely under enormous pressure and horrendous conditions to safely evacuate the most vulnerable of civilians: Thank you," the Ministry of Defence said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, UK Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow said that the United Kingdom had evacuated almost 15,000 Britons and Afghans from Kabul in the past two weeks, as per Sputnik. According to Bristow, almost 1,000 military, as well as diplomatic and civilian personnel, worked on the evacuation operation. The United Kingdom was initially planning to end its evacuation mission by Friday evening.

The first plane to bring UK citizens and embassy employees back home from Afghanistan landed in the United Kingdom on August 16, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

