Pakistan's daily COVID fatalities exceed 100 for the second time in August

The daily Covid-19 fatalities in Pakistan exceeded a 100 for the second time in August on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 04:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The daily Covid-19 fatalities in Pakistan exceeded a 100 for the second time in August on Saturday. The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 12, 2021, according to The News International.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 120 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll from the virus to 25,535. As many as 4,191 people tested positive for the virus after 61,446 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.83 per cent.

In addition to this, the total number of active cases in the country has surged to 93,107 on August 28, which is the highest number this year. However, a total of 1,029,930 people have so far recovered from the virus. Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,148,572, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

