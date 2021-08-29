Left Menu

Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Israeli fighter jets late on Saturday attacked posts and facilities belonging to the armed wing of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 29-08-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 07:54 IST
Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza [Palestine], August 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli fighter jets late on Saturday attacked posts and facilities belonging to the armed wing of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said. The strike was in response to earlier protests that took place near the borderline area between the besieged coastal enclave and Israel, and the launch of incendiary balloons towards Israel, according to the sources.

Witnesses said that the Israeli fighter jets struck several posts and facilities belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas armed wing in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip. Paramedics said no injuries were reported, but the damage was caused to the targeted posts and facilities.

The witnesses said they saw flames of fire and black smoke coming out from the targeted posts, adding that they heard the buzz of the drones and the fighter jets hovering over the Gaza Strip, which was followed by several explosions. The Hamas-run al-Aqsa radio in Gaza reported that Hamas militants fired heavy machine guns at the fighter jets.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli fighter jets attacked underground tunnels and several facilities of Hamas that manufacture weapons in response to the launch of incendiary balloons towards southern Israel. Earlier on Saturday, medics said that 11 Palestinian protestors were injured by Israeli soldiers in clashes at the borderline area between eastern Gaza and Israel.

Saturday night's airstrike on the Gaza Strip is the fifth since the end of the last round of tension that lasted for 11 days and ended on May 21, leaving more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead. The joint chamber of popular activities to lift the Israeli siege said in a statement that "protests near the borders and launching incendiary balloons will continue until the ongoing Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for 14 years is completely lifted."

"The Israeli occupation's announcement that it had recently eased the blockade doesn't meet the basic needs of our people to live free in dignity," said the statement, calling on the protestors to defy the blockade by all means. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021