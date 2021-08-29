Political uncertainty may force 500,000 Afghans to leave country in next 4 months: UNHCR

Due to political uncertainty following the collapse of the former government to the Taliban, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Saturday estimated that 500,000 Afghans will leave the country in the next four months. According to the UNHCR, until now there had not been mass migration, but the evolving situation will lead to a large number of people leaving the country, reported Tolo News.

"While we have not seen large outflows of Afghans at this point, the situation inside Afghanistan has evolved more rapidly than anyone expected," said Kelly T Clements, Deputy High Commissioner. The UNHCR asked neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has asked the United Nations to provide the organization with USD 12 million to provide food for in-need Afghans, reported Tolo News. As per residents, the political uncertainty, unemployment and security issues have forced them to leave the country.

Habibullah's family is one of the thousands of families waiting outside Kabul airport hoping to leave the country. "I worked for four years with the foreigners, but now I am jobless. I heard rumours that the Taliban are searching houses for people who worked with foreigners and killing them. I have to leave the country," Habibuallah said.

"Unemployment and security threats have forced us to leave the country to save our lives," said Ezatullah, Habibullah's son. A number of Afghan women say that they are facing an uncertain future. They say they have studied and worked hard but do not know what is going to happen to them, reported Tolo News.

"We accepted challenges and studied in Afghanistan. Now we do not know what will happen to us. I am worried about the future of girls in the country," said Rahila, a Kabul resident. (ANI)

