MoS Muraleedharan to embark on 3-day visit to Bahrain from Aug 30

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan will embark upon a three-day visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from August 30 to September 1, 2021. This will be his first visit to the country. During the visit, the MoS will hold discussions with Bahraini Ministers and dignitaries. He will also meet a wide cross-section of the Indian communities in Bahrain, including those in health, education, business and social service, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The Indian community numbers about 350,000 in the Kingdom of Bahrain and enjoys the great goodwill of Bahraini leadership. India and Bahrain share excellent political, economic and cultural relations that have further strengthened in the past few years, read the release. India-Bahrain bilateral trade is around USD 1 billion and has shown an increasing trend. Both countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2021.

Both countries have cooperated closely during the COVID-19 pandemic. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bahrain in November 2020. Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani visited India in April 2021 when he and EAM chaired the Third High Joint Commission between India and Bahrain, the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had visited Bahrain in August 2019. (ANI)

