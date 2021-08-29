Left Menu

Over 20,000 Afghan evacuees reach Pakistan via Islamabad airport

In aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, more than 20,000 Afghan nationals and other foreigners have landed at Islamabad airport from the war-ravaged country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:40 IST
Over 20,000 Afghan evacuees reach Pakistan via Islamabad airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, more than 20,000 Afghan nationals and other foreigners have landed at Islamabad airport from the war-ravaged country. A total of 332 flights had landed at the Islamabad airport after the start of a special flight operation on August 16, ARY News reported.

The evacuation mission from the neighbouring country has been limited to Islamabad airport. According to local media reports, the evacuation flights for transit passengers will now be operated by the Islamabad airport only while the operation has been suspended at Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar airports.

"We have made special arrangements at the Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore airports but now the operations have been suspended," the sources in aviation said, as quoted by Ary News. Meanwhile, pedestrian traffic through Pakistan's South-western Chaman border crossing has swiftly increased after the terrorist group's lightning siege of Afghanistan.

"About 18,000 people are now crossing the border on a daily basis," Hameed Ullah, the head of the Coronavirus Health team at the Chaman border told CNN. Earlier, approximately 12,000 people used to cross this border in a single day, the official added.

People also informed that there is a "situation of tension at the Chaman border" at the moment and "thousands of people" are coming to Pakistan side of the border, CNN reported. Earlier this month, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Chaman was reopened on August 14 after the Taliban's forceful shutdown of the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021