Left Menu

UK: Anti-Taliban protest in London enters 2nd week

The anti-Taliban protest in the UK entered the second week on Sunday after thousands of people took to the streets of central London on August 21 to condemn the takeover of Afghanistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:59 IST
UK: Anti-Taliban protest in London enters 2nd week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The anti-Taliban protest in the UK entered the second week on Sunday after thousands of people took to the streets of central London on August 21 to condemn the takeover of Afghanistan. Various UK-based Afghan community groups and leaders organised the march, which began from Marble Arch and the protestors walked towards the BBC Headquarters, 10 Downing Street, and the US Embassy, Geo News reported.

The protest was joined by a large number of people of all age groups and they urged the world to make more efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan. They also condemned the regional and international powers for creating the current crisis in Afghanistan.

Outside the BBC central office near Oxford Circus, the protestors called on the broadcaster's BBC editorial management to "present the true picture of the Afghan nation" and "stop portraying Taliban and their bloodied rule in a positive light", Geo News reported. Earlier this week, the protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. They carried posters calling for democracy and "immediate action" from the international community to stop the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, in Washington, about 1,000 people gathered outside the White House, including Afghans living in the United States, reported NHK World. Participants held signs that say "Save Afghanistan" or "Save Afghan lives". They urged the administration of President Joe Biden to help as many Afghans as possible flee the country and help protect the rights of Afghan women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021