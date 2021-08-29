Left Menu

Kabul: Biden warns of possibility of another attack in next 24-36 hours

Citing US military commanders, President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:16 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
Citing US military commanders, President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Following the development, US Embassy in Kabul has also issued a security alert, CNN reported.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in his statement. "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said. Meanwhile, the alert by the US Embassy read that "due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately."

Biden's remarks came a day after Pentagon informed that two "high-profile ISIS targets" were killed during an airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday. President also made remarks on the airstrike and said that "this strike was not the last," Biden said in his statement. He vowed to "hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay."

On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport. The Islamic State-Khorasan Province on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast. US President on Thursday vowed to retaliate for a terrorists attack, saying, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

