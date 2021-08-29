Left Menu

Minor girl dies in flash floods in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

A minor girl died on Sunday after drowning underwater in Pakistan's Rawalpindi where a heavy spell of rain inundated large parts of the city.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl died on Sunday after drowning underwater in Pakistan's Rawalpindi were a heavy spell of rain inundated large parts of the city. The rainfall also caused drains to overflow in several parts of the city. Large parts of the city that lies on the downward slope have been inundated. The Rescue 1122 operations have saved a number of buffalos from drowning as well, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab has instructed the relevant authorities for quick dewatering of the flooded areas. Observers say that Pakistan is paying the price of fragile infrastructure in the country as the country is seeing regular tragedies due to heavy rainfalls.

Earlier in July, at least 15 people have been killed and 26 others suffered injuries in separate rain-related incidents during a recent spell of heavy downpour in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On July 19, Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had informed that floods in the province have claimed at least twenty-one lives.

A few days back, Pakistan's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned that the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad may face water crises in the coming weeks due to the 44 feet reduction in the water level of Khanpur Dam. In the month of March, a Washington-based magazine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also placed Pakistan at the third position in the list of countries facing acute water scarcity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

