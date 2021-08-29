Left Menu

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport.

This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen, outside the Kabul airport. This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden had on Saturday (local time) said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in his statement. "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

