Biden to visit Dover Air Force Base to honour fallen US troops in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden is heading to Dover Air Force Base to attend the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops who were killed in the Kabul attack.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:58 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In the morning, the President and the First Lady on Sunday will travel to Dover, Delaware. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Dover Air Force Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool. Then, the President and the First Lady will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul. These meetings at Dover Air Force Base will be closed for the press. At noon, President Biden and the First Lady will participate in a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. This solemn movement will be pooled press. In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House from Dover, Delaware. The departure from Dover Air Force Base and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival on the South Lawn will be open press and pooled for TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

