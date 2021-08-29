Left Menu

Approx 2,900 more people evacuated from Kabul: US

With the final drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan just a few hours away, the United States has evacuated nearly 2,900 more people from Kabul.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:24 IST
Approx 2,900 more people evacuated from Kabul: US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With the final drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan just a few hours away, the United States has evacuated nearly 2,900 more people from Kabul. "From August 28 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 29 at 3:00 AM EDT, a total of approximately 2,900 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 32 U.S. military flights (26 C-17s and 6 C-130s), which carried approximately 2,200 evacuees, and 9 coalition flights, which carried 700 people," said White Hosue.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 114,400 people. Since the end of July, the US has relocated approximately 120,000 people. On Saturday, the Taliban sealed off Kabul airport in order to prevent large crowds from leaving the war-torn country as final NATO evacuation flights left Afghanistan.

New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters with Humvees and night-vision goggles captured from Afghan security forces, reported Euronews. This comes as US President Joe Biden is heading to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to attend the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops who were killed in the Kabul attack.

In the morning, the President and the First Lady will travel to Dover, Delaware. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Dover Air Force Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021