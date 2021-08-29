Left Menu

Child killed, 3 people injured in rocket attack in Kabul

A child has been killed and three people were injured in a massive blast in the capital city of Afghanistan, the local media said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:39 IST
Child killed, 3 people injured in rocket attack in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A child has been killed and three people were injured in a massive blast in the capital city of Afghanistan, the local media said on Sunday. A rocket had landed on a residential building near the Kabul airport, killing a child, Sputnik reported citing the 1TV broadcaster. As per the report, the rocket hit the Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul.

Earlier today, a massive explosion was heard near Kabul airport. This blast occurred merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, which killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen. This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden had on Saturday had said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden had said in his statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021