US will have 'no right' to carry out attacks in Afghanistan after Aug 31: Taliban

Taliban has said that Washington will have no right to attack the country after August 31, following US drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Geo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Taliban has said that Washington will have no right to attack the country after August 31, following US drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Geo News reported. The Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after August 31, said Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the group's political office.

This statement comes as the US and foreign forces are set to complete military withdrawal after a two-decades of war. On Friday, the US had launched a drone strike against an ISIS attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan. This was in response to a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops and over 150 Afghan civilians.

Taliban's main spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had also condemned an overnight US drone strike against ISIS. Pentagon on Saturday had informed that two "high-profile ISIS targets" were killed during an airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday.

"I can confirm, as more information has come in, that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed, and one was wounded. And we know of zero civilian casualties," said US Maj Gen Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations. US media reports stated the ISIS-Khorasan planner of the Kabul blast, who was targeted in the US drone strike, was found in a compound in the Jalalabad area.

According to CNN, the individual who was targeted was known to the US but new intelligence following the Kabul attack was firmed up to give justification to target him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

