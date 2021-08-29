Left Menu

Countries condemn Beijing's move to build pressure on Lithuania to cut ties with Taiwan

Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez along with a group of pro-Taiwan legislators strongly condemned China's political, diplomatic and economic pressure on Lithuania.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez along with a group of pro-Taiwan legislators from Europe strongly condemned China's political, diplomatic and economic pressure on Lithuania. The developments came after Lithuania's decision to establish an office in Taipei in an attempt to establish strong ties with the country, Taiwan News reported.

We stand with Lithuania, Free nations are standing together as China puts pressure on a sovereign people to change their policies. We stand together as NATO and Europe," Tom Tugendhat, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom also said in a tweet. Two days ago, the Formosa Club, which is a group of pro-Taiwanese legislators in Europe, also sent messages to the EU and NATO backing Lithuania's right to develop ties with Taiwan and to establish a trade office in its capital city. This is something that 15 other European nations have already done, Taiwan News reported.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military pressure on Taiwan. In June, the country sent over two dozen warplanes near the island, prompting Taiwan to alert its air defences. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Reacting to Xi's remarks, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national rejuvenation internally and attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally, Focus Taiwan reported. "We urge the other side of the strait to learn from history and push for democratic reforms," the MAC said, calling on the CCP to stop expansionist behaviour and to act as a responsible party in promoting regional peace. (ANI)

