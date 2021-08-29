Left Menu

Taliban deny claims of 'detention of people carrying explosives near Turkmenistan embassy' in Kabul

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Sunday denied the information on the detention of people who allegedly carried explosive devices outside the embassy of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan.

ANI | Ashgabat | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Sunday denied the information on the detention of people who allegedly carried explosive devices outside the embassy of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan. The developments came after "a number of foreign media outlets have reported about the alleged detention of foreign citizens near the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, who were found to have an explosive device," ORIENT information agency reported citing Foreign Affair Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan also denied any claim against the detention of foreign citizens who allegedly had an explosive device, near the Turkmen diplomatic representative office. "The Embassy informs that it does not have any information" on the essence of any such incident, a press release from Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reads. (ANI)

