Left Menu

Iranian President appoints new Chief of National Atomic Organization: Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a decree on Sunday appointing Mohammad Eslami as the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the national Mehr news agency reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:49 IST
Iranian President appoints new Chief of National Atomic Organization: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran] August 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a decree on Sunday appointing Mohammad Eslami as the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the national Mehr news agency reported. Eslami used to serve as a minister of roads and urban development in the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani. The AEOI was then headed by Ali Akbar Salehi.

Raisi was inaugurated as president on August 3, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed the president-elect as the leader of the nation. On Wednesday, Raisi submitted to the parliament a list of candidates for new members of the government, and 18 out of 19 were approved, except for education minister nominee Hossein Baghgoli. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021