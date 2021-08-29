Left Menu

2 Pak Army soldiers killed in exchange of fire from across Afghan border

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In a statement on Sunday, the Pak military's media wing "strongly" condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan, as quoted by Dawn newspaper. They added that Pakistan "expects that [the] existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities".

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. "As per intelligence reports, due to [the] fire of Pakistan Army troops, two to three terrorists got killed and three to four terrorists got injured," the statement added.

In another incident, a Pakistan soldier was killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack at a check-post in the Three Baman Sector from across the Afghan border, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Friday had stated that the situation on the Pak-Afghan border was "normal and under control", while Pakistan's side was "secure". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

