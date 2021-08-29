Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Kabul attack

Left Menu

US President Joe Biden on Sunday attended the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops, at the Dover Air Force Base, who were killed in the Kabul attack.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:21 IST
US President Joe Biden arriving at air base for 'dignified transfer' of US service members killed in Kabul attack: (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Sunday attended the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops, at the Dover Air Force Base, who were killed in the Kabul attack. Biden was joined by administration officials, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CNN reported.

In the morning, the President and the First Lady on Sunday travelled to Dover, Delaware. Biden and the First Lady met with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, their partners, and their Afghan allies in Kabul. On Thursday, a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and nearly 200 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport.

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast. US President on Thursday vowed to retaliate for a terrorists attack, saying, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

