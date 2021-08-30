Left Menu

Five rockets fired towards Kabul airport

At least five rockets were fired toward the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a US official told ABC news.

Five rockets fired towards Kabul airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

At least five rockets were fired toward the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a US official told ABC news. The US military engaged the C-RAM missile defence, but, according to ABC News, it is still unclear whether all of the rockets were successfully intercepted.

There have been no initial reports on casualties. According to video footage from Pajhwok Afghan News and Tolo News reports, the rockets were fired from a car in Kabul's Khair Khana area toward the airport on Monday morning and hit different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the US airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday has gone up to nine, all members of the same family. There are six children, including a four-year-old, a three-year-old and two two-year-olds among those killed. US central command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban confirmed that a drone strike was carried out on Sunday on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (IS-K, or ISIS-K, banned in Russia) threat to the airport.

In a later update, the US central command said that there was a possibility of additional casualties resulting from the subsequent explosions caused by the US airstrike. On Saturday, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said that two IS-K leaders were killed and another was injured in a US airstrike in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

