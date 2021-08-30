Left Menu

South Korea: Kakao to discipline employees for violation of quarantine rules

It is reported that more than 10 executives and employees of Kakao have been disciplined for violating quarantine rules including having a drinking party at the company.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:01 IST
South Korea: Kakao to discipline employees for violation of quarantine rules
Kakao office [Photo=NEWSIS]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea] August 30 (ANI/Global Economic): It is reported that more than 10 executives and employees of Kakao have been disciplined for violating quarantine rules including having a drinking party at the company. According to the company officials, Kakao recently held an ethics committee on August 26, which is similar to the disciplinary committee, and decided to punish those who attended the drinking party. Kakao announced the details of personnel measures to all employees.

Previously, Kakao launched an investigation since a complaint saying that about 10 executives and employees had the drinking party in the meeting room of Kakao headquarters for about two hours from 8 pm was posted on an anonymous community app. As social distancing level 4 has been applied to the metropolitan area from July 12, only two people were allowed to meet after 6 pm.

A Kakao official said, "The details of the punishment cannot be revealed, but it was processed according to the rules and procedures." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021