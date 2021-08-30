Left Menu

Moscow calls on UN to return to Afghanistan as influx of refugees possible

Moscow believes that the influx of Afghan refugees to other countries is possible and calls on the United Nations to return to the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

30-08-2021
Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia] August 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow believes that the influx of Afghan refugees to other countries is possible and calls on the United Nations to return to the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday. "We can expect it, surely," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked if the influx of refugees to Europe is possible, adding that the situation is not as bad as described by the West and can be regulated.

The Russian diplomat added that he was surprised by the United Nations Human Rights Council statement claiming that 500,000 Afghans want to leave the country. "Firstly, as far as I know, the UN officials left Afghanistan a week ago or earlier, where do they get this data from? ... In order to know exactly the situation on the ground, the UN, first of all, need to return to the place, work in contact with the local population, in fact, for this they were sent there, and they are obliged to do their job," Kabulov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

