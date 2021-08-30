Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 killed, 6 injured in clash between two tribes of Balochistan

Two men were killed and six injured in an armed clash between two tribes in Pakistan's Bolan district.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two men were killed and six injured in an armed clash between two tribes in Pakistan's Bolan district. The clash took place between men of the Bangulzai and Shahwani tribes. They took arms against each other when the people of one tribe took their goats for grazing to the area of the other tribe, Dawn reported.

They used automatic weapons during the clash and "as a result of firing, two brothers were killed and six other people injured," the Levies Force officials said. A heavy contingent of security personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes. The Levies officials said that two persons were arrested and efforts were being made to arrest the other accused, Dawn reported.

The dead bodies and injured persons were taken to the divisional hospital in Sibi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

