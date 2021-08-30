Left Menu

US, allies evacuate 1,200 people from Afghanistan in past 24 hrs

The United States and coalition forces evacuated 1,200 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, a White House official said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:23 IST
US, allies evacuate 1,200 people from Afghanistan in past 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and coalition forces evacuated 1,200 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, a White House official said on Monday. "NEW: With 1,200 people evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 116,700 people from Afghanistan since 8/14. The total number since the end of July is approximately 122,300 people," Chris Meagher, a White House deputy secretary, tweeted.

Meagher today informed that approximately 122,300 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July. In a joint statement on Sunday, the US and its partner countries had reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safe travel of their citizens and at-risk Afghans outside Afghanistan.

"We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," US State Department said in a joint statement by dozens of countries. The statement added the US and its partner countries have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with proper documents will be allowed to proceed to exit the country.

This comes as multiple reports have indicated that the Taliban will establish full control over the Kabul airport on Tuesday after the US troops withdrawal. The Taliban are engaged in consultations with Turkey and Qatar on technical assistance for the airport operation in Kabul, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021