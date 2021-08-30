Left Menu

UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan

With the US military drawdown from Afghanistan on the verge of completion, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet at 3 pm Eastern Time (ET) Monday, to discuss the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:29 IST
UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With the US military drawdown from Afghanistan on the verge of completion, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet at 3 pm Eastern Time (ET) Monday, to discuss the ongoing developments in Afghanistan. The UN Security Council is likely to be briefed by a UN official on the latest situation in the war-ravaged country, CNN reported.

Earlier, France, the UK and non-Council member Germany proposed a resolution "calling for safe passage for those leaving Afghanistan," that would include counterterrorism, human rights, and humanitarian elements. According to CNN, UN Security Council is expected to vote to approve a resolution calling for a safe passage area for people wanting to leave Kabul airport after the US departs.

Earlier today, Russian news agency Sputnik reported that Council is not engaged in any discussions regarding the possibility of sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. "There are currently no discussions at the UNSC on sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Afghanistan and in particular to Kabul," the source said, as quoted by Sputnik.

"UK/US/FR text under negotiations. It is hoped to be endorsed by the whole council as soon as possible. The aim would be to ensure that those Afghans who wish to leave can do so in a secured manner - and with a safe and secure access to the point of departure," the UNSC source said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021