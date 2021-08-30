India concerned by recent escalation in Gaza Strip, says FS Shringla at UN

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday (local time) raised concern over the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and underscored the fragility of the ceasefire and the need for addressing the underlying causes that have triggered the escalation. Addressing a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Middle East Peace Process, including the Palestine Question, Shringla said, "We are concerned by the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which once again underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need for addressing the underlying causes that have triggered the escalation."

Shringla called on all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and refrain from acts that could exacerbate tensions and worsen the security situation. He said that India recognises the efforts made by the UN and regional countries to prevent the renewed hostilities from escalating into another military conflict. "I reaffirm India's call for regular and predictable transfer of aid and other essential items to Gaza to ease the humanitarian situation and facilitate early reconstruction, as well as for appropriate use of such aid," he added.

Foreign Secretary Shringla further noted the importance to supports the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip through the Palestinian Authority. "We take note of the incremental relaxation of restrictions for entry of commodities into the Gaza Strip and urge the parties to work together to ensure timely access to such relief for the Palestinians. This would create conditions which will help in preventing another round of escalation," he said.

Foreign Secretary also underlined the importance of high-level interaction between Israel and Palestine contributes to a better environment for the resumption of direct peace negotiations. "We hope to see early commencement of these negotiations between the two sides, as they provide the best opportunity to resolve all final status issues and achieve a two-State solution." "Given our long-standing and firm commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, within secure, recognized and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, India will remain fully supportive of all efforts to restart the peace process," he added. (ANI)

