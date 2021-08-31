Left Menu

UNSC Afghanistan resolution demands Afghan territory not be used to attack any country

Condemning in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has demanded that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

31-08-2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Condemning in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has demanded that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists. The 15-member council on Monday adopted a resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted.

The resolution was tabled by the United States, alongside fellow permanent Council members France and the United Kingdom. This comes two weeks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. As per the resolution, the UNSC condemned in the strongest terms the "deplorable" attacks of August 26, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which were claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an entity affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da'esh). The attack resulted in the deaths and injuries ofover 300 civilians and 28 military personnel.

The UNSC took note of the Taliban's condemnation of the attack. Also taking note of the dangerous security situation around Hamid Karzai International Airport, the council called on "the relevant parties to work with international partners to take steps to strengthen security and to prevent further casualties, and requests that every effort be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area."

UNSC also noted the Taliban statement of August 27, 2021, in which the "Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan." The UNSC said it expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals".

UNSC also "demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and notes the Taliban's relevant commitments". The council called for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and called on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the United Nations, its specialized agencies and implementing partners, and all humanitarian actors engaged in humanitarian relief activity, including with respect to internally displaced persons, to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need.

The council also called on "all donors and international humanitarian actors to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and major Afghan refugee-hosting countries, and underlined that "all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians". The council also reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children and minorities, and encouraged all parties to seek an inclusive, negotiated political settlement, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women. (ANI)

