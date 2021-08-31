EU reaches its goal as 70 per cent adults fully vaccinated

Brussels [Belgium] August 31 (ANI/FENA): The European Union has achieved its first goal of mass vaccination against coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today. "Seventy per cent of adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated, amounting to just over 250 million people," von der Leyen said in a short video statement, announcing this "great achievement."

The President of the European Commission emphasised that the pandemic is not over and that everyone must remain vigilant, and called on all Europeans to be vaccinated as soon as possible "in order to avoid a new wave of infections and stop the appearance of new variants", reports DPA. The EU should also help other countries achieve the highest possible vaccination rate, she added, "because we will only win this pandemic if we beat it in every corner of the world."

The EU vaccination campaign began in the last days of 2020, and the commission's goal was to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population over the age of 18 by the end of September. (ANI/FENA)

