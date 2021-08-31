Left Menu

EU reaches its goal as 70 per cent adults fully vaccinated

The European Union has achieved its first goal of mass vaccination against coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST
EU reaches its goal as 70 per cent adults fully vaccinated
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium] August 31 (ANI/FENA): The European Union has achieved its first goal of mass vaccination against coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today. "Seventy per cent of adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated, amounting to just over 250 million people," von der Leyen said in a short video statement, announcing this "great achievement."

The President of the European Commission emphasised that the pandemic is not over and that everyone must remain vigilant, and called on all Europeans to be vaccinated as soon as possible "in order to avoid a new wave of infections and stop the appearance of new variants", reports DPA. The EU should also help other countries achieve the highest possible vaccination rate, she added, "because we will only win this pandemic if we beat it in every corner of the world."

The EU vaccination campaign began in the last days of 2020, and the commission's goal was to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population over the age of 18 by the end of September. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021