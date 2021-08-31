Left Menu

China expects part of Montenegro's territory as Podgorica struggles to repay debt

Montenegro may be forced to cede part of its territory to Beijing as the country is staggering under USD 1 billion it owes to the Chinese government.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:33 IST
China expects part of Montenegro's territory as Podgorica struggles to repay debt
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Montenegro may be forced to cede part of its territory to Beijing as the country is staggering under USD 1 billion it owes to the Chinese government. Podgorica had borrowed this mammoth amount in 2015 from Beijing in a bid to pay a Chinese contractor to build a highway allowing faster access to remote parts of the country, France 24 reported.

Now six years later, the work is nowhere near complete and the money has already been spent by the government. The USD 1 billion loan amount is nearly a fifth the size of Montenegro's entire economy.

Earlier, a few Europeans had claimed that it was a good idea for Podgorica to get a loan of this amount from the Chinese government but now the tiny country is asking the European Union for help to repay the debt -- and the answer, so far, has been no, as reported by The Washington Post. Meanwhile, China, which is the world's largest creditor, is shockingly using confidentiality clauses barring borrowers from revealing terms and conditions of the engagement or even the existence of the debt itself, as reported by the International Forum for Right and Security.

Last month, Bangladesh had conducted prudent macro-economic management in order to not fall into any 'debt trap' of China and has avoided the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) heavy-handedness. Bangladesh did not allow Chinese investment in deep-sea ports suitable for a future Chinese Navy presence, as it cancelled the Sonadia deep-sea project and only agreed to a port project in Payra, "approachable only through a 75-kilometre-long canal, a very unlikely place for a naval base," reported S Ramachandran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021