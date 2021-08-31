Left Menu

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death tally surges to 118

Over 118 deaths were reported in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:16 IST
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death tally surges to 118
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 118 deaths were reported in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,838 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the total death toll reached 25,788 after 118 deaths were reported on Tuesday, reported Dawn.

According to NCOC, out of 52,122 COVID-19 tests, 3,838 people were reported positive, escalating the positivity rate to 7.36 per cent from 6 per cent, reported Dawn. The total number of active cases jumped to 94,573 in Pakistan, while the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,160,119.

On average, Pakistan is reporting 4,099 cases daily, which is 70 per cent of the peak. The highest daily average of COVID-19 cases was last reported on June 17, reported Dawn. Pakistan has vaccinated 53,314,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now, making only 12.3 per cent under vaccine cover if every person needs 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, reported Dawn.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021